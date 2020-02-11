What Next for Shaheen Bagh as SC Continues to Hear Blockade Case
After the Delhi election results, focus has once again shifted to the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in the National Capital, the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, where women have been protesting for over 50 days now.
What will be the future course of action, even as the Supreme Court continues to hear a case regarding road blockade by the protesters?
Speaking to The Quint, Bilkis Dadi, one of the three elderly women who shot to fame for participating in the sit-in since day one, said that they will not relent till the roll-back of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
What Did the SC Say?
The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 February, had observed that the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh could not block public roads and thus create inconvenience for the people of Delhi.
“You cannot block public roads. There cannot be indefinite period of protest in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest,” said a bench comprising of Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. “You cannot create inconvenience for the people,” it said.
‘Will Abide by SC Order’
Most of the participants who came to the protest site on Tuesday refused to talk as they had decided collectively to observe it as a day of silent protest.
One volunteer who didn’t wish to be identified told this reporter that ‘they will wait for the SC order’.
The Quint has not been able to get a confirmation regarding alternate site from any of the organisers of Shaheen Bagh sit-in due to the silent protest. This story will be updated as and when we get more comments from those managing the protest on a daily basis.
Echoing a similar stand, another volunteer, Rizwan, who has been coming to the protest for last ten days also reiterated that ‘they will abide by the SC order’.
‘We have complete faith in Supreme Court and whatever the decision is on 17 Feb, we all will abide by it,’ Rizwan said.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )