What Next for Shaheen Bagh as SC Continues to Hear Blockade Case

After the Delhi election results, focus has once again shifted to the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in the National Capital, the Shaheen Bagh sit-in, where women have been protesting for over 50 days now.

What will be the future course of action, even as the Supreme Court continues to hear a case regarding road blockade by the protesters?

Speaking to The Quint, Bilkis Dadi, one of the three elderly women who shot to fame for participating in the sit-in since day one, said that they will not relent till the roll-back of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.