Chhattisgarh Election LIVE: Phase 1 Voting On; Modi Hails First-Time Voters

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for 20 seats in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, 7 November
With most Naxal-affected areas going up for polls – including Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kawardha and Rajnandgaon – there are a total of 40,78,689 eligible voters across the 20 seats.
The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state by riding on the popularity of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to put up a tough fight, as per opinion polls.
Chhattisgarh's Excise and industry minister Kawasi Lakhma, cast his vote in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
Women queue up to cast votes at a polling booth in Bijapur.
A man casts his vote in an all-women-run polling booth in Mohla Manpur district, Chhattisgarh.
The key candidates in Phase 1 of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections are former Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh Minister Kawasi Lakhma from Konta, sitting MLA and former state Congress president Mohan Markam from Kondagaon, and BJP leader Vinayak Goyal from Chitrakoot.
In 2018, the Congress won 17 of the 20 seats going to polls in the first phase while the BJP had won just two seats.
Over 40 lakh voters are expected to get their fingers inked across 5,304 polling stations in the first phase.
Out of the 40 lakh voters, over 19 lakh are men and over 20 lakh are women.
More than 25,000 poll staffers will be on duty on Tuesday
Around 60,000 security personnel have been deployed in the state ahead of Phase 1 of the Assembly polls.
The results for all phases of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections will be announced on 3 December.
'We Do What We Say': Rahul Gandhi Urges People to Vote
Taking to X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi listed the Congress' achievements and schemes in Chhattisgarh to urge people to vote.
"When you exercise your rights, remember that Congress has had a trustworthy government in Chhattisgarh," he said.
Chhattisgarh Commerce Minister Casts Ballot
Chhattisgarh Minister for Commerce and Industries Kawasi Lakhma cast his ballot at a polling station in Sukma on Tuesday.
PM Modi Congratulates 1st-Time Voters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate those voting for the first time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections and urged people to turn out and cast their ballots in maximum numbers.
“Today is the day of sacred festival of democracy in Chhattisgarh. I request all the voters of the first phase of Assembly elections to cast their vote and become participants of this festival. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all the young friends of the state who voted for the first time!” the prime minister said in Hindi.