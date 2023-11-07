Chhattisgarh Election LIVE: Phase 1 Voting On; Modi Hails First-Time Voters

Chhattisgarh Elections Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for 20 seats in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections began at 7:00 AM on Tuesday, 7 November

With most Naxal-affected areas going up for polls – including Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Kawardha and Rajnandgaon – there are a total of 40,78,689 eligible voters across the 20 seats.

The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state by riding on the popularity of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to put up a tough fight, as per opinion polls.