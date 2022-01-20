BJP vs SP in UP Polls: Will Alliance With Smaller Parties Be a Key to Success?

The target voters for most of the smaller parties is their own caste.

But before that, let us know which party is fighting against whom in the election this time.

BJP Lost Old Friends but Is Forming New Ties

In 2017, the BJP along with SBSP and Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (AD) contested the UP Assembly elections, but this time Rajbhar cut ties with the BJP long before the upcoming elections and formed an alliance with the SP.

BJP, too, has found a new alliance partner. Now, apart from Apna Dal (Sonelal), Sanjay Nishad's Nishad Party (NISHAD) will also contest the elections with the BJP.

SP Faces Away From Big Parties

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the SP-Congress alliance had entered the election fray with slogans like “UP ke ladke...” but the parties were not successful.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav joined hands with arch-rival Mayawati, but could not find much success there as well. Now, he has decided to fight the elections by joining with smaller parties. In fact, he is taking parties like the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alongside him. Mamata Banerjee has also agreed to hold a rally for the SP in UP.