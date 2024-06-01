'A Vote for Khalsa': Amritpal & Sarabjeet Singh Shook Up Election, Can They Win?

Khadoor Sahib seems positive for Amritpal Singh. In the 2019 elections, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, the wife of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had contested from the seat and secured 20 percent votes. Her campaign is said to have been less organised and funded than Amritpal Singh's present campaign and the sentiments were also not as strong as they are now. This has given Amritpal's supporters hope that they can pull it off.

Faridkot is tougher to predict as Sarabjeet Singh's campaign suddenly surged in the past couple of weeks in a seat that seemed in the bag for AAP.

The context of the Faridkot seat is also important in Sarabjeet's case, even though he is not from the area.

The village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale - Rode - lies in Moga district and is part of the Faridkot seat. Faridkot seat was also the epicentre of the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent protests and police firing.

Incidentally Amritpal Singh had also surrendered at Rode village in 2023.

Both Independents also face the challenge of ensuring that voters remember their election symbols - mic in the case of Amritpal and sugarcane farmer in the case of Sarabjeet.

Candidates from Simranjit Mann's party are at an advantage in this respect as his 'bucket' symbol is known.

Mann faces a different problem. Having been MP for the past two years, Mann is no longer a 'change' candidate like he was in 2022 so his potential to get votes of voters driven by emotion and discontent is lesser than that of Amritpal Singh or Sarabjeet Singh.

Even AAP insiders acknowledge that Amritpal and Sarabjeet being new entities represent a bigger threat politically as the 'emotional' votes they get are difficult to predict or counter.

One threat that all the 'hardline' candidates face is that of tactical voting by those opposed to their ideology or those who feeling insecure - meaning a counter polarisation in favour of the strongest non-Panthic candidate in these seats. In both Faridkot and Khadoor Sahib, their main challenger is the AAP. In Sangrur on the other hand, Mann is facing a challenge from both AAP and Congress. The Congress candidate, Sukhpal Khaira, is getting some support from both Panthic and non-Panthic voters.

If one or more of these candidates win, it could spark a churn within the Panthic political space and become a challenge for the SAD. And if either Amritpal or Sarabjeet manage to win and Simranjit Mann loses, it could lead to the emergence of a newer crop of 'hardline' Panthic leadership.