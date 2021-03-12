New YouTube Tax Will Dent Revenue From US Market: Indian Creators

YouTube has communicated to content creators on its platform that YouTubers from outside the United States could soon see up to 30 percent of their earnings on the platform generated from US viewers being withheld as tax.

Indian YouTube creators have been asked to submit their tax information to the platform so that it could be determined if there is any tax incidence on their earnings from US viewers and how much if so.

This new tax, applicable June onwards, will impact the earnings of Indian YouTubers, especially those who have a large viewership in the US. Moreover, YouTubers say the revenue earned from an ad in the US is higher than that from the same ad shown in India.