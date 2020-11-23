Delhi HC Orders Take Down of Posts in WhiteHat Jr Defamation Case

Delhi High Court, on Monday, 23 November, directed software engineer Pradeep Poonia to take down specific tweets about online coding company WhiteHat Jr and restrained him from using the name WhiteHat Sr on its YouTube channel, LiveLaw reported.

BYJU’s-owned coding platform for children WhiteHat Jr’s founder-CEO Karan Bajaj filed a defamation case worth Rs 20 crore ($2.6million) against Poonia on Saturday 21 November.

The court also granted an ad interim injunction on WhiteHat Jr’s plea to restrain Poonia from displaying communication and chats between WhiteHat and its employees obtained from Slack on his YouTube channel.

Poonia has also been restrained from commenting on the number or quality of teachers. The Court will hear the matter next on 1 January.