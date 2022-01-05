'Bulli Bai': Bengaluru College Won't Take Punitive Action on Arrested Student

Vishal Kumar Jha, the 21-year-old who was arrested on Tuesday, 4 January in connection with the Bulli Bai app case, may not face any internal enquiry in Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bengaluru, where he studies. This, despite most educational institutions making inhouse probes mandatory when students get embroiled in criminal cases.

The lack of probe would mean that Jha may continue to be a student in the college without facing penal action, possible only by an internal enquiry, despite Mumbai police booking him under six sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly promoting derogatory content that targeted Muslim women on the Github app.

Bulli Bai app, created on 1 January, had posted personal details including photographs of scores of Muslim women with an intention to 'auction' them virtually.

Speaking to The Quint, a college management representative said on the condition of anonymity, "He is a young student and we have to think about his career too. It is not yet clear whether he is guilty. We are not planning any action as of now."

Jha is a third semester or second year student of civil engineering in the college.