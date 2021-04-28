Volunteers Allege Clampdown on Online COVID-19 Relief Work

It is no news that we are witnessing the collapse of the country’s healthcare system after the spike in COVID cases in the second wave. Even after one year of the pandemic, there was no sign of preparedness from the states to handle the surge.

An acute shortage of supply of oxygen and medicines, the dearth of hospital beds and plasma, led people to turn to social media for help to be able to save the lives of their loved ones. All major social media platforms were flooded with SOS messages from families of COVID patients, desperate to find leads for COVID resources.

And it is in such a time of crisis, that the young adults of the country stepped up and took the responsibility of helping fellow citizens. People across social media started using their influence by sharing and amplifying these SOS messages, finding leads and curating relevant COVID-19 resources for those in need.

Information regarding the availability of oxygen, beds, medicines, etc across different cities was being posted on public forums for ease of access.

Within 3-4 days, several groups were formed on Telegram/WhatsApp/Discord etc with 500-600 volunteers to create a database of suppliers and all kind of COVID-related resources. The job of the volunteer included verifying the leads of suppliers and listing availability of beds, oxygen, ICU, plasma, etc.