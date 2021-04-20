No Lockdown in UP Cities for Now as SC Stays Allahabad HC Order

ACS-Information Navneet Sehgal said that the UP government will not be imposing a complete lockdown in the cities, but will impose strict restrictions.

In a statement, the UP government said, "Today in the order of the Hon'ble High Court, the spokesman of the UP government has conveyed that the Corona cases have increased in the state and strictness is necessary for the control of the Corona. Government has taken many steps, strict steps are being taken even further.”

"Along with saving lives, the livelihood of the poor must to be saved. Therefore, there will not be a complete lockdown in the cities. People are automatically shutting down many places willingly," it further said, according to a report by India Today.

