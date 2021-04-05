Remove COVID Vaccination Age Limit: Kejriwal’s Letter to PM Modi
Kejriwal also urged relaxation of the conditions placed by the Centre on the opening of new vaccination centres.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 5 April sought the removal of the age restrictions for the vaccination in the wake of the sudden surge in COVID cases in the country.
“If the rules for opening new centres are simplified and everyone is allowed to be vaccinated, the Delhi government will be able to inoculate all Delhi residents in three months,” said Kejriwal in his letter.
Kejriwal said that in the light of the increase in the rate of transition of COVID infection in the country, there have been new concerns and challenges. He expressed hope in the Modi government, noting that the Delhi government has had the Centre’s support at every step.
2 Steps to Move Vaccine Campaign Forward
Kejriwal praised India’s timely roll-out of COVID vaccines and appreciated the work of scientists, experts and doctors behind their development. He suggested two concrete ways to move the vaccine campaign forward: relaxing the conditions placed by the Centre on the opening of new vaccination centres to allow the government to set up large-scale vaccination units in schools, community centers, and other places and removing the age restrictions and allowing all, except those who have medical complications, to be vaccinated.
“This will remove the hesitation among people and increase the number of people getting vaccinated. The more people get vaccinated, the more we will be able to reduce the spread of the disease,” Kejriwal said.
Why Export Instead of Vaccinating Indians?
Addressing a press conference on Monday AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned why the vaccines were being exported instead of being supplied to Indian citizens first.
“Vaccination doses have been exported to 84 countries. The amount exported is higher than the number of vaccine doses given to the people in India. Should we care about people from our own country or from other countries?" Chadha said, as quoted by PTI.
Chadha claimed that at the current rate, it would take 15 years to vaccinate the country and that “scientists say that 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to contain the virus”. He reiterated that his party wants every Indian to get vaccinated, added the report.
As per Health Ministry data, 7,91,05,163 vaccine doses have been administered so far.
(With inputs from PTI)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.