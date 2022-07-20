PM Modi Lauds Efforts of Vaccinators as India Crosses 200-Crore Vaccine Doses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to all vaccinators lauding their efforts as India crossed the COVID-19 vaccination milestone of administering 200 crore doses to its citizens.

According to official sources, Modi asserted that the coming generations will be proud of India's achievement in fulfilling its resolve at a time of crisis following the pandemic outbreak.

Vaccinators, healthcare workers and support staff, and frontline workers have played a crucial role in protecting the people of the country, he wrote.

The prime minister wrote in the letter,