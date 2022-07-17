India Reaches 200 Crore COVID-19 Jab Milestone; 'Scripted History,' Says PM Modi

While 90 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated, 98 percent have received at least one dose, the health ministry data said.

Sixty-eight percent adolescents aged 15-18, the vaccination for whom began on 3 January, have been fully vaccinated and 82 percent have received the first dose.

Meanwhile, in the 12-14 age group, 56 percent have been fully vaccinated and 81 percent have been administered with the first dose.

Of the total doses, 48.9 percent were given to women and 51.5 percent to men. The 'Others' category received 0.02 percent doses, the data said.

A total of 5,63,67,888 precaution doses have been administered to the eligible population.