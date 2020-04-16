‘Need Relief From Govt Urgently’: Badly Hit Surat Textile Industry

Chaudhary said that it is very difficult to take a loan from the bank or take money from the market amid the crisis.

The textile industry benefits during the festival and the wedding season. This wedding season is from May to June, and the preparation starts from March-April but now the opportunity has gone, he said.

Chaudhary predicted that if the lockdown is lifted soon and the COVID-19 crisis is controlled in time, the industry can try and recover by Diwali. He added that if anyone can save the industry now, it is the government.