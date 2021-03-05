India’s COVID Vaccination May Derail Other Immunisation Programmes

Increasing UIP coverage has been a slow, decades-long effort, as can be seen from data from five rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) for immunisation levels in every state and union territory; the first survey's data were from 1992-93 and the most recent data are from NFHS-5 in 2019-20.

These data show that India's national immunisation level (the percentage of children aged between 12 and 23 months who have received all basic vaccinations) has improved from 36% coverage in NFHS-1 (1992-93) to 42% in NFHS-2 (1998-99) to 43.5% in NFHS-3 (2005-06) and 62% in NFHS-4 (2015-2016); all-India coverage as per NFHS-5 has not been calculated and released thus far, but 17 of 22 states and Union territories for which data were released saw over 70% vaccination rates .

For instance, NFHS-1 data from 1992-93 showed that the lowest immunisation coverage in India was 3.8% in Nagaland. NFHS-2 (1998-99) recorded the lowest immunisation coverage as 11% in the state of Bihar. Data from the three subsequent surveys record the lowest rate of immunisation coverage again in Nagaland, with 21% coverage recorded in NFHS-3 (2005-06), 36% in NFHS-4 (2015-16) and 58% in NFHS-5 (2019-20).

The latest data point to how India has consistently missed achieving the 90% UIP coverage target for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new programme--he announced the IMI in 2017 to bring up India's level of immunisation to 90% by December 2018.