India Reports 11,451 Fresh COVID Cases, Active Cases Lowest in 262 Days

India on Monday, 8 November, witnessed 11,451 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total case tally to 3,43,66,987.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 266 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,61,057.

India currently has 1,42,826 active cases, which is lowest in 262 days. As many as 13,204 COVID patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,37,63,104.

India's recovery rate is at 98.24 percent, which is highest since March 2020.

The country has so far administered 108.47 crore doses under its nation wide vaccination drive.