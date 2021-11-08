India Reports 11,451 Fresh COVID Cases, Active Cases Lowest in 262 Days
India currently has 1,42,826 active cases, which is the lowest in 262 days.
India on Monday, 8 November, witnessed 11,451 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total case tally to 3,43,66,987.
According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 266 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,61,057.
India currently has 1,42,826 active cases, which is lowest in 262 days. As many as 13,204 COVID patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,37,63,104.
India's recovery rate is at 98.24 percent, which is highest since March 2020.
The country has so far administered 108.47 crore doses under its nation wide vaccination drive.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.