India Reports 10,229 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Lowest in 523 Days

India on Monday, 15 November, reported 10,229 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's total case tally to 3,44,47,536. As many as 125 deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,63,655.

Currently, India has 1,34,096 active cases, which is the lowest in the past 523 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 11,926 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total recovery count to 3,38,49,785. India's recovery rate is at 98.26 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The country has so far administered 112.34 crore vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.