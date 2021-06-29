ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-B Prof Gets Nod to Launch New, Quicker, Less Costly COVID Test

Tapestry is affordable and can be used frequently owing to a single round quantitative pooling algorithm.

The Quint
Published
COVID-19
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A COVID-19 testing method, created by IIT Bombay professor Manoj Gopalkrishnan, has received regulatory approval for its launch.</p></div>
i

A COVID-19 testing method, created by IIT Bombay professor Manoj Gopalkrishnan, has received regulatory approval for its launch. The Drug Controller General (DCGI) has cleared it for commercial use as a non-regulated medical device and it has, further, been registered with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

This new method is called Tapestry and is being brought out by Bengaluru-based tech startup Algorithm Biologics.

Tapestry is expected to help scale up testing for Coronavirus infection for half the present-cost and in one-tenth of the time.

According to PTI, Tapestry is affordable and can be used frequently owing to a single round quantitative pooling algorithm with the gold-standard RT-PCR test.

Also Read

One Lakh Fake COVID Tests! Yes, Kumbh Mela Was a Super Spreader

One Lakh Fake COVID Tests! Yes, Kumbh Mela Was a Super Spreader

MORE ABOUT TAPESTRY

Gopalkrishnan, was quoted by PTI, as informing:

  • Tapestry has has been under development since last March.

  • Tapestry has tied up with two labs for the testing -- Delhi-based LabAssure and Bengaluru-based Dhitiomics for commercial use and talks are underway with many other labs for a nationwide launch.

  • Tapestry lowers testing time to four hours, which is just a tenth of the present time taken by the traditional RT-PCR tests.

  • The cost is under 50 per cent of the lowest such test at around Rs 250.

  • Tapestry has undergone sampling tests on over 8,000 people since last July.

  • Clinical trials were carried out at Tata Memorial Centre from August, 2020.

  • Field trials were held on the students of the International Institute of Information Technology in Hyderabad from February 2021.

  • Tapestry was invented at the IIT-Bombay.

  • It has also been validated by Harvard Medical School.

MORE ABOUT MANOJ GOPALKRISHNAN

According to PTI, Manoj Gopalkrishnan has studied electrical engineering at IIT Kharagpur. He also has a PhD from the University of Southern California and has been teaching at the IIT-Bombay since 2008.

(With inputs from PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT