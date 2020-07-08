How Will Offices Change In A COVID World? Architects Share Ideas

The coronavirus pandemic has brought in a paradigm shift in the way we 'work'. As a long-term impact of this, 'office spaces' as we know it might be a thing of the past.

While some of us are yet to get back to physical workspaces, a few others have – with staggered timings, limited employees, and stringent sanitisation measures, among others.

So, is this the end of a place called 'office'? Are the desks and laptops in our living rooms here to stay for a long time?