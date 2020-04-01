Here Are the Good Samaritans Who’re Working on COVID-19 Relief

Every crisis brings with it some heroes – and that’s what we’re witnessing with how citizen groups are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, and the subsequent lockdown. Volunteer groups from across India are helping senior citizens, coordinating relief efforts, distributing food packets, and donating money to those who’re vulnerable. Here’s a list of some of the volunteer groups and good samaritans you can work with, and donate to.

(This is a developing list, and will be updated with more initiatives.)