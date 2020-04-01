Here Are the Good Samaritans Who’re Working on COVID-19 Relief
Every crisis brings with it some heroes – and that’s what we’re witnessing with how citizen groups are dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, and the subsequent lockdown. Volunteer groups from across India are helping senior citizens, coordinating relief efforts, distributing food packets, and donating money to those who’re vulnerable. Here’s a list of some of the volunteer groups and good samaritans you can work with, and donate to.
(This is a developing list, and will be updated with more initiatives.)
Dehradun
- A group of over fifty volunteers called "Dehradun Corona Warriors" are collecting, packing and distributing food and essential suuplies to the underprivileged people in the city. Read more about their campaign here.
Delhi
- Karwaan e Mohabbat, a Delhi-based citizens’ collective, is fundraising to provide at least two nutritious meals roughly to 5,000 people a day and 1,000 families with dry ration in Delhi. You can donate here.
- A collective of University of Delhi teachers and students are reaching out to daily wage labourers, rickshaw pullers and migrant workers through emergency distribution of food among the working-class families of Delhi NCR. You can reach out to them at workersdhaba@gmail.com
Bengaluru, Karnataka
Caremongers India is an initiative by Mahita Nagaraj to deliver essential items like food and medicines to senior citizens who are unable to travel outside their homes. You can reach out and volunteer here.
Hyderabad
A group of volunteers are providing food and basic necessities like medicines, shelter etc to daily-wage workers in Hyderabad. Read more about their work here.
Kolkata
A group of volunteers in Kolkata are raising money for daily-wage workers, construction workers and public bus drivers. You can read more about it here.
Bidar, Karnataka
Volunteer groups and NGOs in Bidar have started an initiative "Koi bhooka na rahe" where they have been donating food and other essential materials to those in need. Learn more about what they're doing here.
Chandigarh
Amy Singh, a resident of Chandigarh, is fundraising a minimum relief amount of Rs 3,000 per month for the daily wage workers in Chandigarh and the tri-city region. Read more about her campaign here.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)