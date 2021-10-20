Health Minister Discussed Emergency Use of India’s Covaxin with WHO

"We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO's recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the #COVID19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners - before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective," the global health organisation had said in a tweet.

The WHO Director-General said that they also discussed the resumption of supplies of the Serum Institute of India-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine.

“@WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere,” said WHO’s Chief Scientist Swaminathan in a tweet.

Mandaviya had also tweeted that he had a "detailed interaction" with the WHO chief "on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms."

India, the world’s largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population.

Around 74.45 percent of India's eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 30.63 percent have received both doses.