COVID-19 Death Recount Takes February’s Fatality Numbers to a 7-Month High
A total of 6,329 deaths reported in Feb were unrecorded deaths from the first and second waves of the pandemic
India has reported a little over 15,000 COVID deaths in the month so far, toppling January’s figures, and recording the highest number of coronavirus fatalities in seven months since July last year, a Times of India report said.
However, only 58 percent of February figures were this month’s fatalities. The rest, a total of 6,329 deaths, were unrecorded deaths from the first and second waves of the pandemic, as per the TOI report. Most of the cases (6,217) were reported from Kerala.
The figures available are till 18 February.
Kerala leads in COVID deaths in February so far, accounting for one-third (2,927) of the fresh deaths reported from 1 February-18 February in the country.
Maharashtra and Karnataka follow with 936 and 759 deaths for this month, respectively. The consolidated deaths reported in February are the highest since July last year when 24,897 deaths were recorded during the receding period of the second wave.
At the peak of the second wave in May, a total of 1,19,183 COVID deaths were officially recorded nationwide, making it the highest monthly death toll in 2021.
India Records 22,270 Fresh COVID Cases
Meanwhile, India on Saturday, 19 February, recorded 22,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking a 14 percent decline, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The number of deaths increased by 325, and the overall toll stands at 5,11,230.
(With inputs from The Times of India.)
