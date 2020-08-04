Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
Here’s an indicative list of activities that are ranked on the basis of risk factor.
Even as India clocks highest single-day spikes every day, state governments are slowly easing lockdown restrictions. People are starting to step out more often – be it for grocery shopping or to visit friends and family.
However, it is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare does not recommend people stepping out for purposes other than those considered “essential.”
Based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control in the United States and the World Health Organisation (WHO), here’s an indicative list of activities that are ranked on the basis of risk factor.
Which activities are considered low-risk and what precautions must be taken?
Always wear a mask when you step out of the house
Wear a mask while going walking but avoid wearing if you are walking/jogging as it may affect your breathing
Maintain social distancing in shops/while walking
Discard the packaging of your take-away/online order as soon as you receive it
Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and use alcohol-based sanitizer on returning
What precautions should be taken while undertaking ‘moderate risk’ activities?
Avoid entering shops during peak-time
Maintain at least 6 feet distance from each other in offices
Avoid shaking hands, hugging your colleagues
Avoid large physical meetings
Wash your hands for 20 seconds at least 2-3 times while at work
Ask your employers to ensure staggered lunch breaks
Keep the number of people visiting the other person's house to the lowest possible number
Avoid hugging or kissing them
If you are travelling by public transport, remember to carry a sanitizer
Try to meet the person outdoors, if possible
Which activities are considered “moderately high risk”?
Passengers who are flying will have to wear masks from the moment they leave home/exit taxi
They will travel only in authorised taxis
They will first be screened by thermal scanners and their temperature will be noted
Before boarding, passengers will be provided a safety kit with three-layered medical mask and sanitizer
Which activities pose ‘high risk’?
Visiting any religious place poses as ‘high risk’ if social distancing and the number of people violate norms. Attending weddings and funerals, where the guest limit is flouted, also poses a huge risk.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.