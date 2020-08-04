Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?

Here’s an indicative list of activities that are ranked on the basis of risk factor.

Arnica KalaMythreyee Ramesh
Published04 Aug 2020, 12:01 PM IST
FAQ
3 min read

Even as India clocks highest single-day spikes every day, state governments are slowly easing lockdown restrictions. People are starting to step out more often – be it for grocery shopping or to visit friends and family.

However, it is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare does not recommend people stepping out for purposes other than those considered “essential.”

Based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control in the United States and the World Health Organisation (WHO), here’s an indicative list of activities that are ranked on the basis of risk factor.

Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)

Which activities are considered low-risk and what precautions must be taken?

Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)

  • Always wear a mask when you step out of the house

  • Wear a mask while going walking but avoid wearing if you are walking/jogging as it may affect your breathing

  • Maintain social distancing in shops/while walking

  • Discard the packaging of your take-away/online order as soon as you receive it

  • Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds and use alcohol-based sanitizer on returning

What precautions should be taken while undertaking ‘moderate risk’ activities?

  • Avoid entering shops during peak-time

  • Maintain at least 6 feet distance from each other in offices

  • Avoid shaking hands, hugging your colleagues

  • Avoid large physical meetings

  • Wash your hands for 20 seconds at least 2-3 times while at work

  • Ask your employers to ensure staggered lunch breaks

Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)

  • Keep the number of people visiting the other person's house to the lowest possible number

  • Avoid hugging or kissing them

  • If you are travelling by public transport, remember to carry a sanitizer

  • Try to meet the person outdoors, if possible

Which activities are considered “moderately high risk”?

Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)

  • Passengers who are flying will have to wear masks from the moment they leave home/exit taxi

  • They will travel only in authorised taxis

  • They will first be screened by thermal scanners and their temperature will be noted

  • Before boarding, passengers will be provided a safety kit with three-layered medical mask and sanitizer

Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)

Which activities pose ‘high risk’?

Visiting any religious place poses as ‘high risk’ if social distancing and the number of people violate norms. Attending weddings and funerals, where the guest limit is flouted, also poses a huge risk.

Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)
Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?
(Illustration by Arnica Kala/TheQuint)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!