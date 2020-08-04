Eating Out, Shopping, Running: Which is Low Risk? Which Isn't?

Even as India clocks highest single-day spikes every day, state governments are slowly easing lockdown restrictions. People are starting to step out more often – be it for grocery shopping or to visit friends and family.

However, it is important to note that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare does not recommend people stepping out for purposes other than those considered “essential.”

Based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control in the United States and the World Health Organisation (WHO), here’s an indicative list of activities that are ranked on the basis of risk factor.