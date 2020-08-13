FAQ: US Relaxes H-1B Visa Restrictions, But Will I Be Allowed?

If the Labour Condition Application (LCA) of a non-immigrant H-1B visa worker had been approved by the Department of Labour during or after July 2020, then it would be assumed that the petitioning employer still has the need for H-1B visa worker and therefore, the said non-immigrant would meet the criteria of continued need.

However, if the LCA was approved before July 2020, it is the consular officer who will examine the visa application to determine if at all the employer is in continued need of the services of the non-immigrant, for whom the visa application has been filed.