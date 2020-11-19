FAQ: Could There Be Another Lockdown in Delhi? Here’s What We Know

Startled into action by the tremendous rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has in the space of a week, taken a flurry of actions to curb the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, 19 November, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone who is found not wearing a mask in public, soon after he held an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

Among other recent decisions taken by the Delhi government are cutting down the limit on guests at weddings and a proposal to impose lockdown in market areas which are emerging as COVID-19 hotspots.

A continuous spike in the capital’s daily cases since October, coupled with the CM’s announcements this week have triggered fears about the possibility of another lockdown. But is this fear well-founded? Here’s what we know.