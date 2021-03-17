Moderna Starts Vaccine Trials in Children: What Does This Mean? 

Moderna, on Tuesday, 16 March, announced it has begun testing its COVID vaccine in young children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years, in the US and Canada.

This comes nearly a month after Moderna, along with Pfizer in the US, and Oxford University in the UK had announced they were kicking off pediatric clinical trials in older children between the ages of 12 and 17.

What does this mean? Why is this trial important? When will children start getting the vaccine? FIT breaks it down for you.