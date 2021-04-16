Kids Symptomatic During COVID 2nd Wave: How to Protect Them?

More kids are testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the second wave, unlike the summer of 2020 – when the pandemic first began. Initially, kids were either less or near-zero symptomatic, even if they were carriers. But that's not the case now.

What has changed? What are the symptoms experienced by the kids? FIT spoke to Dr Nihar Parekh, Pediatrician, Cheers Child Care, Mumbai to talk about how the wave is affecting children. Here's what you need to know.