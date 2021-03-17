COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge

PM Modi, in his meeting with chief ministers, said that quick and decisive steps will have to be taken to prevent the surge in several states.

“Cases have suddenly started increasing in some states. The respective chief ministers have also expressed concern. The positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is very high,” said PM Modi, adding that even as the vaccination drive is underway, some states have had to impose lockdowns in several districts.

“A rise is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were considered safe-zones. Seventy districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 percent in the last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up,” he said.