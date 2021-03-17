COVID Vaccines: Maha MP, Javadekar Blame Each Other as Cases Surge
India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries and 188 deaths in twenty four hours.
A blame-game appears to have begun on Twitter between Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, 17 March, with both accusing each other’s governments of not doing enough to vaccinate more Indians.
This seeming Twitter fray comes amid an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases in India, and a little before Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states and union territories, stating that the emerging second wave of COVID-19 will have to be stopped immediately.
WHAT DID PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI SAY?
The Shiv Sena leader on Wednesday morning pointed out that 5.8 crore COVID-19 doses had been exported to other countries under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, even as a mere 3.5 crore doses had so far been administered in India.
“Vaccines exported under our Vaccine Maitri initiative: 5.8 crore doses
Vaccines administered in India : 3.5 crores
Shouldn’t Indians have equal access for vaccines manufactured in India? No sorry, strict GoI regulation applicable. (sic)”
WHAT DID PRAKASH JAVADEKAR SAY?
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, soon after, took to Twitter to allege that the state of Maharashtra was not vaccinating enough from the present lot provided to them, but only asking for more vaccines.
“Maharashtra Government had only used 23 lakh vaccines out of the total 54 lakh vaccines sent to the state, till 12th March. 56% vaccines remained unused. Now, Shiv Sena MP asks for more vaccines for the state.
First mismanagement of pandemic now poor administration of vaccines. (sic)”
THE COVID-19 SITUATION
PM Modi, in his meeting with chief ministers, said that quick and decisive steps will have to be taken to prevent the surge in several states.
“Cases have suddenly started increasing in some states. The respective chief ministers have also expressed concern. The positivity rate in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh is very high,” said PM Modi, adding that even as the vaccination drive is underway, some states have had to impose lockdowns in several districts.
“A rise is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were considered safe-zones. Seventy districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150 percent in the last few weeks. If we don't stop it here, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up,” he said.
MORE DETAILS
India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases, 17,741 recoveries, and 188 deaths in twenty four hours, on Wednesday, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total cases have now risen to 1,14,38,734, total recoveries stand at 1,10,45,284 , active cases at 2,34,406, and the death toll has risen to 1,59,044.
The total number of people having received the first dose of the vaccine has reached 3,50,64,536.
