COVID Surge: Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella Pledge Support to India

Nadella also thanked the US for extending help to India. In a break from the 'America First' policy, President Joe Biden's administration is "working round the clock" to immediately send India raw material needed for making Covishield and other products needed in the fight against the COVID-19 surge overtaking the nation, according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The US will also send India supplies like test kits, ventilators, medications and PPE used by frontline workers.

The US is also deploying an expert team of public health advisors from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work with the embassy in Delhi, India's Health Ministry, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service.