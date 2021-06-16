COVID Case Fatality Rate Ups in Karnataka, Positive Cases Decline
Karnataka witnessed a drop in number of COVID positive cases but state’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is increasing.
Over the past three days – 13 June to 15 June – the state’s COVID death toll has dropped from 125 to 115. However, the CFR has increased from 1.60 percent on Sunday, 13 June to 2.28 percent on Tuesday, 15 June.
CFR is the proportion of all the people who died of the disease out of the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19. The state’s case positivity rate has, however, decreased from 6.02 percent to 4.56 percent. Case positivity rate is the proportion of cases reported when compared with the population.
Numbers Drop, CFR Rises
Karnataka began the unlock process on 13 June as COVID cases started showing a declining trend in the state. Eleven districts of the state including Bengaluru and Mysuru were, however, exempted from lockdown relaxation.
The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on 27 April to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
On 15 June seven districts in the state reported zero COVID deaths, while only Bengaluru and Mysuru districts reported fatalities. The day also saw 14,785 discharges. The total number of recoveries in the state so far are 25,81,559.
The state has a total of 1,72,141 active cases and has reported 27,77,010 COVID positive cases and 33,148 COVID related deaths throughout the pandemic.
Lockdown restrictions in the state have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of the existing 6 am to 10 am. However, in Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions are relaxed from 6 am to 10 am. Cases in these districts are on the higher side.
Bengaluru Under Watch
The return of people to Bengaluru, ahead of the partial lifting of lockdown, has left the administration apprehensive. The city saw massive traffic jams as soon as restrictions were eased, urging the government to impose section 144 in the city up to 21 June.
Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru on 14 June. The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction.
“I will speak to officials about increasing testing in Bengaluru and will do whatever needs to be done,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa told reporters.
