COVID Case Fatality Rate Ups in Karnataka, Positive Cases Decline

While Karnataka is witnessing a drop in the number of COVID positive cases, the state’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is increasing.

Over the past three days – 13 June to 15 June – the state’s COVID death toll has dropped from 125 to 115. However, the CFR has increased from 1.60 percent on Sunday, 13 June to 2.28 percent on Tuesday, 15 June.

CFR is the proportion of all the people who died of the disease out of the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19. The state’s case positivity rate has, however, decreased from 6.02 percent to 4.56 percent. Case positivity rate is the proportion of cases reported when compared with the population.