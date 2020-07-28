Google Extends Work From Home Order Till Mid-2021 Due to COVID-19

With the COVID-19 pandemic hardly showing any signs of slowing down, Google on Monday, 27 July, said it would allow employees to work from home till the middle of next year if their roles permit.

"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through 30 June, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to employees, according to a CNBC report.

Google had earlier set January 2021 as a tentative timeline for its workers to return to offices.

The extension of the work from home order by Google will affect "nearly all" of the company's 2,00,000 employees, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.