Delhi Detects its First Omicron Case; Takes India's Tally to 5
A man who had arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was admitted and tested positive today in LNJP hospital, Delhi
Delhi has detected its first patient positive with the new COVID variant-- Omicron. The case was detected in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) where a man who had arrived in Delhi from Tanzania was admitted.
The case in Delhi has taken India's tally of Omircron positive cases to five. The first two cases of Omicron were detected in Bengaluru, with one of the individuals flying out of India after recovering. And one Omicron case each was found in Maharashtra and Gujarat.
The case detected in Maharashtra was a man who returned to Mumbai from South Africa on Saturday, 4 December, was found COVID-19 positive. According to The Indian Express, the man had not taken any COVID-19 vaccine and had been moved to an isolation centre.
Meanwhile, amid concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Saturday, asked the CEO, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), to send a single line list of international travellers arriving in Mumbai in the preceding 24 hours to the disaster management unit.
'Omicron,' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised alarm bells across the globe
According to the WHO, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible or severe compared to the Delta variant
The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or Omicron, was first reported by South Africa on 24 November 2021
Omicron Shares Genetic Code With Common Cold Virus: Report
The Omicron variant may possibly be more transmissible since it shares a genetic code with the common cold coronavirus, according to a new preliminary study, reported The Washington Post.
"By virtue of omicron adopting this insertion … it is essentially taking a leaf out of the seasonal coronaviruses' page, which (explains) … how it lives and transmits more efficiently with human beings," reported The Washington Post, quoting Venky Soundararajan, a biological engineer who co-wrote the preliminary study.
