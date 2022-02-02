COVID-19: India Reports 1.6 Lakh New Cases, Mumbai Lifts Night Curfew

As India continued to witness a decline in COVID-19 cases, the country logged 1,61,386 new coronavirus cases and 2,81,109 recoveries on Wednesday, 2 February.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 16,21,603. So far, 167.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.26 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 14.15 percent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has lifted night curfew and eased other restrictions on restaurants and theatres.