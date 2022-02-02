COVID-19: India Reports 1.6 Lakh New Cases, Mumbai Lifts Night Curfew
As India continued to witness a decline in COVID-19 cases, the country logged 1,61,386 new coronavirus cases and 2,81,109 recoveries on Wednesday, 2 February.
The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 16,21,603. So far, 167.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
The daily positivity rate is at 9.26 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 14.15 percent.
Meanwhile, Mumbai has lifted night curfew and eased other restrictions on restaurants and theatres.
Delhi, on Tuesday, had reported 2,683 new cases, while Mumbai recorded 803 cases
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended ban on rallies till 11 February, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak
Mizoram Reports 2,573 New Cases
Mizoram reported 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours.
The active cases currently stand at 15,338.
