India Reports 2,527 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 33 Deaths; Positivity Rate at 0.56%

India on Saturday, 23 April, reported 2,527 new COVID-19 cases, up slightly from the 2,451 new cases recorded on Friday. India's tally of cases now stands at 4,30,54,952.

Active cases rose to 15,079, with the daily positivity rate standing at 0.56 percent.

33 deaths were also recorded, taking the death toll to 5,22,149, government data on Saturday showed.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded 1,042 new cases of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 4.64 percent, and two deaths on Friday, 22 April, the city's health department said.

From Mumbai, 68 fresh cases were recorded.