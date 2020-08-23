COVID-19: India Crosses 30 Lakh Mark, Active Cases Over 7 Lakh

India recorded 69,239 cases and 912 deaths according to the health ministry on Sunday, 23 August. The total number of COVID cases in India stand at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,97,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.