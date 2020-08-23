COVID-19: India Crosses 30 Lakh Mark, Active Cases Over 7 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India recorded 69,239 cases and 912 deaths according to the health ministry on Sunday, 23 August. The total number of COVID cases in India stand at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated and 56,706 deaths.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,97,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
- India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to over 74 percent with record 62,282 patients having been discharged in a day, the Health Ministry said on Friday
- Haryana ordered shutting down of all offices and shops, except those deemed essential, every Saturday and Sunday due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Tests Positive for COVID
Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tweeted on Saturday, 23 August that he has tested positive for COVID.
