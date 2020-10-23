Ahead of Diwali, Survey Shows 1/3rd of Chennai Exposed to COVID-19

Several experts said that there could be a surge in cases soon in Chennai as many are flouting social distancing norms. However, since the treatment procedure is more standardised, adequate availability of healthcare resources and increased awareness amongst people can help improve the condition, they said.

There are 197 COVID -19 testing facilities (66 government + 131 private) in the state, which has one of the highest number of persons tested everyday, with 90,19,152 persons tested so far.



“Very soon, we can see another surge with cases multiplying not just in Chennai, but even in the villages as there is a lot of movement of persons now that most of the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Just like the countries in the West, we could be hit by another wave so until then we should all mask up and keep testing,” said another doctor.

Dr Paranthaman, the head of the department of the medicine ward at Kilpauk Medical College told The Quint that while recovery rate has been good, “There have been a lot of complications in many cases which have tested negative for COVID-19. There are many who have tested for coronavirus and after treating they have come back with severe symptoms and in some cases even lost their lives.”