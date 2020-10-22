Bihar Polls: BJP Manifesto Promises 19 L Jobs, Free COVID Vaccines

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, 22 October, released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections. The manifesto is titled ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’.

“Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfil what we promised,” Sitharaman said, as she released the manifesto.