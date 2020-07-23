Andhra Dalit Man Picked Up for Not Wearing Mask, ‘Dies in Custody’

A probe has been ordered into the death of a Dalit man, Yaricharla Kiran Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody in the Chirala town of Andhra Pradesh, after being picked up police on 18 July for reportedly not wearing a mask.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal reportedly said that a case of custodial death under Section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) had been registered and Guntur ASP Gangadhar had been appointed to carry out a probe as a special investigation officer.

Kumar breathed his last on the night of Tuesday, 21 July, several days after he was first taken into custody. While the family of the victim has alleged police brutality, police maintain that Kumar jumped out of the moving vehicle while being taken to the police station, and sustained head injuries, reported Hindustan Times.