Four Key Issues To Watch Out for at G-20 Meet Ahead of Glasgow Climate Summit

Underpinning progress on all issues is the question of finance.

Developing countries need help to grow green and adapt to climate change, and they are frustrated that that help has been on a slow drip feed. In 2009 and again in 2015, wealthy countries agreed to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance for developing nations by 2020, but they haven’t reached that goal yet .

With one week to go, the United Kingdom (UK) revealed a climate finance plan , brokered by Germany and Canada, that would establish a process for counting and agreeing on what counts in the $100 billion, but it will take until 2023 to reach that figure.

On the one hand, it is progress, but it will feel begrudging to developing countries whose costs of adaptation now must be met as the global costs of climate impacts rise, including from heatwaves, wildfires, floods and intensifying hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons. Just as with the global vaccine rollout , the developing world may wonder whether they are being slow-walked into a new economic divergence, where the rich will get richer and the poor poorer.