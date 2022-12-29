Commission for Air Quality Management Bans Coal Use in Delhi-NCR From 1 January

In order to find a permanent solution to the air pollution problem in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has provided guidelines to enforce a ban on the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other applications, PTI reported.

The ban is to come into play from 1 January 2023.

"Pollution control authorities have been directed to close down industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels, including coal, without giving them any show cause notice," a CAQM official was quoted as saying by Mint.

"Maximum environmental compensation will be levied on them according to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Boards," they added.