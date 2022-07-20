UK Isn’t Built To Handle 40°C; Here's Where Its Infrastructure Is Likely To Fail

Railways across the UK contain thousands of miles of steel track. Steel has a high thermal conductivity, which means it can absorb and transfer a lot of heat faster than other construction materials, and reach up to 20°C hotter than the surrounding air temperature. Steel rails lengthen in the heat, pushing against the base and sides of the track. When there is no room to expand, the rail can buckle, which takes a few days to repair and necessitates significant delays.

In hotter European countries, including Spain and France, the steel used in rail lines is typically treated differently before and during manufacture. For instance, different alloys may be used, or the steel may be fabricated differently so that it can release heat stress more effectively once deployed.