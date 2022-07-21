How Heat Waves at UK, US & Europe Could Punish Economies Reeling From Inflation

Hundreds of millions of people struggled to keep cool amid a sweltering summer heat wave as cities across the US and mainland Europe experienced record-high temperatures. In the UK, thermometers topped 104 Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) on 19 July 2022, the highest ever recorded.

While all this broiling heat is surely punishing on a personal level, it also has significant impacts on the broader economy.

As an economist who has studied the effects of weather and climate change, I have examined a large body of work that links heat to economic outcomes. Here are four ways extreme heat hurts the economy.