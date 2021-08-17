70% Indians Worried About State Of Nature; 90% Want To Do More: Survey

According to the findings of the survey, 95 percent of respondents from Indonesia, 94 percent from South Africa and 93 percent from China showed willingness to do more for the environment as compared to 61 percent of respondents from Japan, 70 percent from Germany and 74 percent from the United States.

However, 83 percent of the respondents across G20 countries said that they were willing to do more to become better “planetary stewards”.

73 percent of the total respondents also said that their country's economy should move beyond a singular focus on profit and economic growth, and focus more on human well-being, ecological protection and regeneration.

73 percent of the respondents also believed that the Earth is approaching potentially abrupt or irreversible tipping points because of human action, with 58 percent being "extremely worried" about the state of global commons.

“The world is not sleepwalking towards catastrophe. People know we are taking colossal risks, they want to do more and they want their governments to do more,” said Owen Gaffney, the lead author of the report.

“The findings should provide G20 leaders with the confidence to move faster to implement more ambitious policies to protect and regenerate our global commons", he added.

However, the survey revealed that people are less aware of the scientific consensus that sweeping systemic changes are needed in the next decade to protect the global commons and meet climate targets set out in the UN’s Paris Agreement.

While 59 percent of people in G20 countries know that, scientifically, a very rapid energy transition - from fossil fuels to renewable energy - is needed in the next decade, just 8 percent of people acknowledge that there's a need for broader economic changes which include things like dietary changes and adjusting prices of goods and services to include environmental costs.

“This is worrying. We need high-profile, high-impact public information campaigns to show the speed and scale of transformation required to protect the global commons. This is beyond an energy transition: it’s an everything transition. While people need to prepare for disruption, the benefits to everyday life need greater emphasis. These benefits include more jobs, living in cities with low pollution, healthier diets, greater societal trust, political stability and greater wellbeing for all", Gaffney said.

The survey was carried out by IPSOS Mori in April and May 2021 – before the release of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. It was conducted across G20 countries with 19,735 people surveyed.