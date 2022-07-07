Is Bengaluru the Least Liveable City in India? Urban Experts Gauge EIU Report

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has released a report on Global Liveability Index for the year 2022, and Indian cities, particularly Bengaluru, have been ranked at the bottom of the index. It was the first time that five Indian cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru – had been chosen for EIU ranking.

All the five cities have performed poorly, and are ranked between 140 and 146 out of 173. India's capital Delhi was ranked 140 with a score of 56.5 and Mumbai was ranked 141 with a score of 54.4.

Chennai was placed at 142, and Ahmedabad in West was placed at 143. Meanwhile, the country’s IT capital and city of gardens Bengaluru ranked 146 with a score of mere 46.4.

The EIU is the research and analysis wing of The Economist Group which runs the The Economist newspaper. As per the EIU report, Austria's capital Vienna topped the liveability ranking, while Syria's capital Damascus ranked the last.