A 'Day Colder than Shimla,' Now Incessant Rains: What's Happening in Bengaluru?

Bengaluru's maximum temperature fell a staggering nine degrees between 9 and 10 May, from around 33 degrees to 24 degrees Celsius.

Two days later it hit 23, marking the coldest May day in half a century. The last time the city had recorded a colder May day was on 14 May, 1972, when its maximum temperature was reported to be 22.2 degrees.

The drastic temperature-drop appears to be the work of weather systems, including a low pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal coastal area.