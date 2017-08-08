Watch The Quint’s Bol Rap Ft. Chacha Nehru

Nehru's voice (Long years ago, we made a Tryst with destiny...

Tryst...with destiny. Tryst, Tryst...with destiny.)



Words have power they heal and flower

into desi memes and the need of the hour

(When the world sleeps...India will awake)

to sixteen hundred tongues seeking a voice, a new fate



From the language of the ancients to internet slang - YOLO

bolo sanskari or say sorry not sorry -

Get this

(soul of a nation to break into rhyme – it’s time...)

(soul of a soul of a soul of a nation)

Kem che majhe ma dilli ka rajma

maan amma ammie it don't matter what you call your mummy

India's the baap of funky linquistics -

Ayyo! Yo! Ende Ammo! Rei! Kaun hai be!

Bidda! Magane! Thammu! (All of these are just expressions of surprise in different languages)

funkaar bol hai

bhaasha behad cool hai (HINDI)

mozhi enadu tamil ada

oli oLiyai oorum thaenada (TAMIL) (Tamil is my language, it is honey that flows as sound and light)

(India discovers herself again

Again and again, we discover ourselves

(Full of freedom and power)

#NotInMyName

That's freedom to dissent

in every accent –

We've got promises to keep - and

sweet 'gaalis' to bleep

from the gal da pind to

desi gone with the wind

Vaividhyam annade

naa bhaashana jwaalai merise raa (TELUGU)

(Diversity is the fire that burns bright in my language)

Amar shonar bangla chirodin

amar prane bajay bashe (BANGLA)

(My 'golden' Bangla is my life forever)

Nothing's lost in translation

cuz' we're many but we're still one nation

every song every rhyme every word every time

keeps time with the beat of a billion hearts

Here we go here we are here we at here we start!

Pyar gaai hing goru sadhinota swatantra

chai cha sa the chaya ektu sanu che!

Boli, Bhasha, Dil Dhadkan mein

Anaik aur ek hai (KASHMIRI)

(Words and languages in my heart beat are many, and yet one)

Nyangalode hridayathilum

madhuram oorum oro vaakilum (MALAYALAM)

Ekaakar aapna hriday maa anedarek sathya che. (GUJARATI)

(The one truth is the same in my heart and in those of the many).



(At the stroke of the midnight hour

when the world sleeps

India will awake

to life and freedom)