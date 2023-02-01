Watch The Madness Unfold As Airtel 5G Plus Spreads Its Roots In Tamil Nadu
We landed at the Airtel Experience Centre in Coimbatore to experience the Airtel 5G Plus Launch first hand.
Airtel 5G Plus, the next generation of mobile network, is revolutionizing communication and bringing new opportunities for innovation and growth in the country. From faster connectivity, seamless communication and improved access to healthcare, Airtel 5G Plus is already redefining network connectivity for Indians across the northern, western, and eastern parts of the country.
To experience the magic of the Airtel 5G Plus launch, we landed at the Airtel Experience Centre in Coimbatore as 5G Plus spreads its roots in 4 cities across Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Coimbatore, Hosur and Trichy. We previously learnt that Airtel 5G Plus spectrum is kinder to the environment and built on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world.
It’s now time to witness what the locals and Airtel officials think of this launch and how it will impact the lives of people in Tamil Nadu. Watch the video to get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the launch of Airtel 5G Plus.
How to experience Airtel 5G Plus?
Airtel 5G Plus delivers up to 30x faster speeds over the existing 4G network at no extra cost to consumers. If Airtel 5G Plus has been launched in your city, you can access Airtel 5G Plus with a 5G compatible phone and your existing 4G SIM. To check if your phone is 5G compatible, visit the Airtel Thanks app.
