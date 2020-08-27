Four Healthy Eating Tips To Follow During a Pandemic
In these uncertain times, eating home-cooked food is the safest bet.
Working from home and staying indoors for the past few months have taken a toll on our eating habits. Given that we are cooped up at home all the time, we end up overeating without even realising. We’ve started taking more snack breaks than usual and stopped keeping track of the number of trips to the refrigerator. If you identify with this, it’s time to watch what you eat.
We’re in the middle of a pandemic and it’s of utmost importance that we follow healthy eating habits.
It’s essential to stay fit and healthy and that will only happen if you eat healthy. This will benefit you not only during these tough times, but also in the long run.
Here are four healthy eating tips to follow during a pandemic (and even otherwise).
#1 Keep a check on your cravings
With constant notifications from food ordering apps, it’s easy for you to give into your cravings of pizza, fries or brownies, but this is where you need to put the brakes. An occasional indulgence is fine, but otherwise, you strictly need to control your cravings. This will keep you from overeating and excessively consuming high-calorie foods.
In times like these, when our physical activity is already reduced, unchecked consumption of junk food can lead to further lethargy.
#2 Engage in healthy snacking
It’s understandable that pandemic stress is triggering the urge in you to keep constantly snacking. One way of dealing with this is by eating healthy snacks. So ditch the usual fare of chocolates, biscuits and chips for foods that benefit your body.
Some healthy snacks that go with your work from routine are roasted chickpeas, fruits, dry fruits, khakra, makhaana and oats. Stock your kitchen with these and you’re sorted.
#3 Eat home-cooked food
In these uncertain times, it’s best advised to eat home-cooked food and the benefits of doing so are aplenty. The food is fresh and you can be absolutely sure of the quality and nutritional value. It’s any day safer and more hygienic than ordering in or consuming processed foods. Pandemic or not, eating home-cooked food keeps you healthy and boosts your immunity. Not to mention, it is cost-effective and environment-friendly too.
#4 Stick to a schedule
When you’re at home all day, it’s easy to lose track of time. Add to this the stress of erratic work-from-home hours, and your mealtimes go for a toss. Consequently, breakfast, lunch and dinner, everything gets delayed. Don’t let this happen. Make sure you have an eating schedule in place and stick to it. Have all your meals on time and have each one of them mindfully.
Just because you are working from home, doesn’t mean you don’t abide by your lunch timings. Take a break to have your meal.
With no proper eating schedule, you eventually end up eating a lot of unhealthy stuff and that too at odd hours.
Follow these tips and make healthy eating a part of your new normal.
