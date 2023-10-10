Best Online Lottery in India (Top 6 Lotto Sites)

Lottery is one of the most popular games in India. Since it was made available online and not only at retail locations, many more Indian citizens have started playing these games in hopes of getting big wins. Buying online lottery tickets and participating in the biggest lottery jackpots is effortless but also highly safe. There are some fantastic legal and regulated sites that you can use as an Indian player.

In today's guide, we will talk about the best sites for Indian online lottery, including The Lotter, Lottoland, Lottosmile, and others. While you can always explore BestCasinoSites.net to learn more about top lottery sites, please read our detailed guide as well. Let's get right into it!

Best Indian Online Lottery Sites to Play

Currently, it is legal to play the lottery in India, but only in approximately 13 of its states. In those states, if you want to buy lottery tickets online, the safest bet would be to use one of the best online lottery sites. Here are the best Indian lottery sites for this year, brought to you after hours and hours of extensive research and testing.

The Lotter

The Lotter is a legit lottery site where you can buy tickets and participate in daily lotteries. Draws are happening at all times, but you must select your preferred game and submit the ticket timely to participate in an upcoming draw. The game lobby is filled with fun lotteries, scratchcards, and what else not, so there is something for everyone.

This site is available on desktop and mobile, through the website or an app. It has a valid license from the Malta Gaming Authority and is deemed very safe and reliable for Indian players.

Pros

Many payment methods are available

Great cashback bonus for players on a losing streak

24/7 live chat support

Cons

No rupee transactions

The website is not available in Hindi

Lottoland

The Lottoland is another international lottery site where you can play various lotto games. What separates this from other lottery sites is the selection of jackpots. There are so many jackpots to explore, all offering huge prizes that could set you for a while, if not for a lifetime.

Setting up a profile at Lottoland should not be a problem, as the platform is very straightforward. We would have liked to see a few more payment methods on the list, so the site should aim to change that in the future.

Pros

Plenty of available jackpots

Packed promo section with a welcome offer for new players

The website is available in Hindi

Cons

Dated design

It could use a few more payment methods

Lottosmile

Lottosmile is a lottery site licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission, a regulatory body we don't encounter often. However, according to existing users, the site is safe to use, so there should be nothing stopping you from giving it a try.

The design is identical to that of the Lotter, but there are fewer payment options. Visa and Mastercard are the only two available options apart from bank transfers. The waiting time is between 1-5 business days, but rupee transactions are available, which is always a plus.

Pros

INR transactions are allowed

Customer support agents are available 24/7

Customer support can provide assistance in several languages

Cons

A few more payment methods could be made available

Few lottery bonuses are available

Lottokings

Lottokings is a popular website available for Indian players. Its popularity stems from the fact that apart from lotteries, many casino games are available on this platform. Switching between both options is effortless, and the game lobby is neatly designed to allow you to easily see your preferred games or the newly added games.

The best part about the platform is the lottery teams, allowing you and your friends to play together. You can also join a team of your choosing and play with them for a better chance to get the big win. Should you have any problems, the customer support representatives are available through 24/7 chat, phone, email, or contact form.

Pros

Popular lotteries are available

You can form lottery teams with friends

Casino games are also available

Cons

The website is not available in Hindi

No dedicated iOS and Android apps

Wintrillions

Wintrillions is another popular option for those who want to play online lotteries, but it is also quite popular among casino players. The reason is that the platform is divided into two parts: one dedicated to lotteries and another to virtual and live casino games.

There are currently only around 20 lotteries available, but we would love to see a few more added soon. Similarly, we would like to see a few more promotions geared towards lottery players.

Pros

Good selection of payment methods

Live and virtual casino games are available

Lottery teams are available

Cons

No 24/7 live chat support

No promotions for Indian players

Netbet

Finally, we have Netbet as another website where you can play international lotteries in just a few quick steps. After registering and verifying your profile, you will get instant access to all games on the platform, including lotteries. New games are added daily, so you should check the lobby often for new options you can explore.

We would love to see the platform add a dedicated iOS app for all those using iPhones or iPads. As of now, Netbet only has an available app for Android devices. Hopefully, this will be changed in the future to be more inclusive for all Indian players.

Pros

Plenty of payment methods

Several lottery varieties are available

INR transactions are available

Cons

No dedicated iOS app

Live chat support is not available 24/7

How to Choose the Best IN Lottery Sites?

Choosing the best online lottery sites in India is no easy task - there are many such sites. If you are a beginner at the online lottery or have never used any kind of online betting platform, you might need a few pointers to help you select the best platform to play all your favorite games. So, here are the determining criteria that can help you tell a good lottery site from a great one:

Safety and Licenses

The most important thing is that you use a lottery site that is licensed. In India, it is allowed to use international lottery sites with licenses from offshore regulatory bodies such as the MGA, Gibraltar, or Curacao Gaming Authorities. So, using a licensed instead of an unlicensed lottery site is crucial.

You can also look into the safety and security protocols at the site. Ensure it has SSL encryption to protect your information while having security checks to ensure no player scam accounts. You should want to play online lotto at safe sites, not an unregulated site with a problematic history and bad reputation.

Game Variety

Another thing to look into is the game variety. While you can go for a platform completely dedicated to lottery games, you can also look into some of the best online casinos in India that offer lottery games and use them as well.

The latter is a better option for those who want to play occasional casino games, whereas the former is better for those focused only on the best lottery in India.

Even if you go for one of the best online lottery sites in India, it is crucial to ensure that it offers at least a few dozen games you can explore. Apart from lotto games, you should also look into bingo and keno games. Scratch cards are another attractive alternative to lottery tickets, so look into them as well.

Jackpots

Of course, the biggest online lottery jackpots are something to consider if you are willing to bet hard and get the big win. The biggest lottery jackpot you can win in India now is about $2 billion, which is quite high.

We will mention more about the jackpots in one of the following sections, but for now, you should remember that you can win huge jackpots when playing the best online lottery in India.

Bonuses

Getting bonuses at your trusted online lottery sites in India is also available, so why not take advantage of it? We recommend going for the bonuses that give you free cash. These are usually called no deposit bonuses and are offered for newly registered users.

You could use the free cash to play lottery online at the same site that gives you the cash. Buy online lottery tickets, make your bets, and wait to see if you strike gold!

Payment Methods

To buy your lottery tickets, you would have to register at the online lottery site and use one of the offered payment methods to make the purchase. It is convenient to use a site that offers various payment methods, including many e-wallets, credit or debit cards, bank transfers, etc.

The typical payment methods you can find at the best lottery sites in India include Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, Rapid, Sofort, Bancontact, etc.

Before you select your preferred method, ensure that the site does not impose any fees on it and that you are clear about the transaction times and limits. Only after you read about this should you deposit or withdraw.

Customer Support

Finally, looking into the customer support options offered at the lottery sites is also essential. Go for the site that offers live chat with 24/7 availability of customer representatives.

Since we are in India, it would be wise to go for sites that offer customer support in both Hindi and English to ensure a better experience for all Indian players.

If 24/7 live chat is not available or is only one of the options, the other options could include email and phone support, a contact form, and an FAQ filled with all the needed information to play the best online lottery in India. Ensure that your selected lottery site offers all or most of these options.

How to Play Lottery Online in India

If you want to play genuine lottery in India, you must make an account at one of the best lottery sites mentioned above. The registration form will be available at the official website of the lottery provider and can usually be filled out within minutes. After that, here is what you can do to play your favorite lottery games:

First, look into the best online Indian lottery sites and select your preferred one. Register and verify your profile there to ensure everything is ready for gameplay. Then, carefully review the game lobby, choose the lottery game you want, and read the instructions. Look into the jackpots if you are up for a big win.

After you are sure about the type of game you want to play, choose your numbers and fill out the tickets. Select if you want to participate in a single or multiple draw. Then, pay for the tickets using one of the available payment methods and wait to see the outcome of your lotto betting!

Is it Safe & Legal to Play Online Lottery in India?

Before you buy lottery online and start choosing your numbers, you need to ensure that you are using a safe and legal lottery site. We talked shortly about the importance of licensing and security protocols above, but we want to share more information. Here is what you need to know:

Licenses

Licensing is the most crucial part of online gambling or betting. When you want to play online lottery, a valid license from a trusted regulatory body is the first thing to look for. The information is usually shared in the website's footer or the bottom of the mobile app, which is where you should look for it.

Some of the best regulatory bodies you can trust are the Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao Gaming Authority, Gibraltar Gaming Authority, and the UK Gambling Commission. There are others, but they usually do not offer their services to Indian lottery players or are not as trustworthy.

Safe Payment Methods

Another important thing is that the online lottery site does not offer payment methods that you cannot find enough information on or do not have a good reputation. The thing is that plenty of choices are not the best thing when you have unreliable choices. It is better to have fewer options that you can trust.

The safest payment method by far is e-wallets. This is because you share your bank information only when creating your account. Then, you would use the actual e-wallet account to deposit or withdraw funds at lottery sites, meaning your information always stays protected and hidden.

How to Buy Online Lottery Tickets in India?

There are many online lottery sites where a user can buy lottery tickets. Take The Lotter, for example. This is one of the top sites where you can purchase lottery tickets at any moment of the day. To get the tickets, you only need to select your preferred game, fill in the tickets, and then click on the "Play" option at the bottom of the page.

You will be given a receipt that you can pay with any of the available payment methods, but only after logging into your account. Another option is to make an account at that time and then visit the cashier to purchase the tickets.

While this is the case when buying an online lottery ticket, you should know that you can also buy physical lottery tickets at one of the many retail locations across India. The process is relatively similar, the only significant difference being that you would need to pay cash or with a credit card at that location.

Be mindful that international lottery games are available only online, whereas government lottery games are available in the form of offline tickets.

You have to be above 18 to buy the tickets and participate in the games, while you can read the rest of the rules and regulations at the Indian online lottery sites or the government site that creates and sells offline tickets.

The Biggest Lottery Jackpots You Can Play & Win in India

At the moment, there are several online lottery websites where you can play lotto jackpots. There are quite a few huge jackpots you can try playing, but the ones we recommend are the following:

PowerBall: Powerball is a lottery game that allows users to play for a whopping $2 billion in jackpot prize money. The game has been available for over two decades, regularly giving out jackpots of $100 million.

Powerball is a lottery game that allows users to play for a whopping $2 billion in jackpot prize money. The game has been available for over two decades, regularly giving out jackpots of $100 million. Mega Millions: Mega Millions is a lottery game known to give jackpots of up to $1.5 billion. Since its establishment in the 1990s, over 200 huge jackpots have been given out to Indian players. The starting jackpot prize is $20 million, whereas there are two weekly draws - on Tuesday and Friday.

Mega Millions is a lottery game known to give jackpots of up to $1.5 billion. Since its establishment in the 1990s, over 200 huge jackpots have been given out to Indian players. The starting jackpot prize is $20 million, whereas there are two weekly draws - on Tuesday and Friday. EuroMillions: EuroMillions is a lottery game that can get players up to â¬200 million in jackpot prizes. There have been over 350+ instances when players have won over $17 million, which is the low limit for the jackpot. You can participate in this fantastic game by simply choosing seven numbers and betting on them to get you a part of the prize!

Don't worry - these numbers are not a scam, and you can really win big money by playing online lottery. In 2019, Hira Singh won $5 million playing Mega Millions. Seven years before that win, the same game helped Sandeep Singh win $3 million.

On PowerBall, Nirmal Dhamodarasamy and Ushakiran Patel have won $1 million each. If you want to get the chance to end up on this list and be remembered as one of the biggest lottery winners ever, start playing the lottery online now!

Advantages of Playing Online Lottery

When you start playing international lotteries in India, you will notice that online lottery betting has huge advantages over using lottery tickets and playing lotto games at physical locations.

Here are only some of the advantages that would surely get you to buy lottery tickets online as soon as possible:

Convenient Gameplay

One of the best things about online lottery is that you can play from wherever and whenever you want to. Playing is as easy as choosing your preferred lottery site and accessing it from your desktop or mobile phone.

You can even do it in your pajamas from the comfort of your home. So, there's no longer a need to travel to actual locations and buy lottery tickets, only to write down the numbers and wait to see the results.

24/4 Availability

Another reason why we recommend buying lottery tickets online is because you can do that whenever you want to. There is no time limit on Indian lottery sites that tells you when you can or cannot buy the tickets.

Similarly, there are various games you can participate in, and they have draws throughout the week, so you will never run out of things to do.

Game Varieties

Finally, a huge advantage of playing at the best Indian lottery sites is that you can choose from all available games. This is not always the case with physical locations, where you might be offered a single game. That means you would have to travel to another location to do your lotto betting, which can be time-consuming and draining.

It is much better to buy lottery tickets for any game from the comfort of your home without even leaving your room to make the online lottery purchase.

What are the Red Flags that Indicate a Fake Lottery Site?

If you are an experienced Indian lottery player, you can probably tell a fake lottery site from a trustworthy one. However, it is not as easy for beginners to differentiate between the two. They would need to know some of the red flags to be able to decide.

So, here is more on the flags you need to be on the lookout for.

No License

First, always ensure the lottery betting sites you use have a valid license from a trustworthy regulatory body, along with good safety features. If the site lacks in any of these areas, it might not be the best place to purchase tickets and follow online lottery results.

Lack of Transparency

Next, you should always ensure that the betting site is fully transparent about its rules and practices. To manage that, you must read the full terms and conditions, which should be easily accessible to everyone.

No Game Information

Finally, you should look into the games and contests and ensure enough information is provided. After all, you need to know how a game works to be able to play it. By informing yourself as much as possible, you ensure you do not fall prey to any schemes.

Payment Methods Accepted to Play Online Lottery

The cashier at the best online lottery site will have at least a dozen payment methods you can choose from. They are usually listed in the website's footer, but you should read the full terms and conditions to ensure you know everything about the limits, timeframes, fees, etc.

Since these can vary between lottery sites, we recommend first learning about the available payment methods and then looking into the details. Here are the banking options you will usually come across:

Credit and Debit Cards: Visa and Mastercard are popular payment methods Indian lottery players use for deposits and withdrawals. There are usually no fees, and transactions are pretty quick, which is why they are a valid option you should look into.

Visa and Mastercard are popular payment methods Indian lottery players use for deposits and withdrawals. There are usually no fees, and transactions are pretty quick, which is why they are a valid option you should look into. Electronic Wallets: Electronic wallets like PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller are also quick, easy to use, and secure. They are a recommended option at all lotto websites because they have instant deposits and quick transactions that take only a few hours.

Electronic wallets like PayPal, Skrill, or Neteller are also quick, easy to use, and secure. They are a recommended option at all lotto websites because they have instant deposits and quick transactions that take only a few hours. Bank Transfers: You can also use your actual bank account to transfer money to the lottery sites. However, this is not recommended as bank transfers usually take a long time, maybe up to 14 business days.

The Best Mobile Lottery Apps for Indian Players

Most international lottery sites where you can buy lottery online tickets allow you to make the purchase from your desktop or mobile. When on mobile, you can use the website version or download the lottery site's app.

The good news for Indian lottery players is that the most popular Indian lottery sites have dedicated iOS and Andriod apps - the Lotter, Lottoland, Lottosmile, and many more.

You can find the direct download links on the official websites, so do not hesitate to look into the apps and see if your favorite Indian lottery games are offered there.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, playing online lotteries in India is quite enjoyable, and there are plenty of India online lottery sites and games to choose from. The top options are the Lotter, Lottoland, and the other sites mentioned throughout this guide.

If you want to explore your other options, do not hesitate to use the pointers provided throughout this guide.

As always, we urge all our readers to be as safe as possible when they play international lotteries. It is possible to play lottery India with responsible gaming tools, so ensure you put them to good use and play your favorite lotteries without fear or overspending. Happy playing, everyone!

FAQs

Is it possible to play the government lottery in India online?

At the moment, there are no Indian government lotteries online in any of the Indian states and territories. If you want to play government lotteries, you need to buy actual physical lottery tickets from some land-based ticket office, fill them out, and then wait for the lottery results to see if you get a big win.

While this is easy, it is much more convenient to buy online lottery tickets from some of the recommended online lottery sites and use them instead.

How do I know if an online lottery site is legitimate?

Before you buy lottery tickets online, you must ensure that you are using a legit online lottery site. The best online lottery sites in India have at least one license and are regulated by the gambling authorities in Malta, Gibraltar, or Curacao.

You should check that the site has a valid license, is transparent about all rules and regulations, and provides enough information about the games and contests to ensure players have a good experience.

What are the odds of winning the lottery?

The odds of winning the lottery using any of the genuine online lottery sites in India are not the greatest, as this game is challenging to win. Some experts say that the odds of winning the lottery without having played before are 1 in 300 million.

However, if you have used lottery tickets before and know how they work, you should be able to use one of the strategies that tilt the odds in your favor.

How do I claim my winnings from an online lottery?

When playing online lottery tickets, you should be able to withdraw your winnings through the same platform. You would need to log in, check the balance, find a preferred withdrawal method, and transfer the funds into your account.

However, if you win a significant amount of money, you should contact the state lottery regulatory body and inquire about the best way to claim your winnings.

What are the taxes on lottery winnings in India?

The taxes on winnings from online lottery tickets are approximately 30%, although this could vary depending on the information you provide to the Indian lottery sites. Should you provide a permanent account number, the taxes could rise to 31.2%.

A safe bet would be to check with the lottery regulatory body in the country or state to know exactly what taxes you should expect if you have a winning lottery ticket.