Top 10 Room Heaters Available in India in 2021, With Price and Features
So here's hoping your winters are cozy and warm.
As the mercury dips, so does our tolerance for the cold air around us. And sometimes the chill bites so sharp, that no amount of woolens and blankets seems to do the job. That is why room heaters exist. They are our electrical knight in shining armour. But as there are so many options to choose from - how do you decide which one to go for?
Besides the budget and ratings, when it comes to room heaters here's a checklist of factors you should consider before making your decision.
Portability
Automatic oscillation
Multiple heat settings
Adequate safety settings, like tip over protection and safety grill
Amount of maximum power consumption
To help you make your decision, we’ve carefully curated a list of the top ten room heaters available in India in 2021, covering a wide array of features and price points.
Here they are arranged from lowest to highest price.
1. Zigma Z-30 Quiet Fan Room Heater (INR 999)
Zigma Z-30 room heaters are made using the latest technology for fast and quick heating of any room. It features an adjustable temperature control option which allows you to choose from different heat settings. Also it is built using material of the highest grade used for top-notch performance.
Features:
60 degree revolving angle, 45 degree tilting angle
Noiseless operation
Overheat protection
Max power consumption - 2000 W
Weight 0.35 kg
2 years brand warranty
Rating 4.0
2. Sansui SQH800 Quartz Room Heater (INR 1099)
This heater is ISI certified for safety and comes in 2 power modes - 400 and 800W. Armed with features like Safety tip over switch, 2m long cable to reach nooks and corners , Meshed grill for added protection to keep your hands safe, this Quartz heater checks all the boxes when it comes to safety. On top of that, it is certified to run for 100 continuous hours on endurance testing and can reach max. temp in a minute.
Features:
Max power consumption - 800 W
Overheat protection
Weight 2.1 kg
Mesh grill for safety
1 Year Limited Domestic Brand Warranty
Rating 4.0
3. USHA Qh - 3002 Quartz Room Heater (INR 1281)
Take the classic rod heater, use the latest in light technology to upgrade the elements, make them efficient and power saving, and finally make the unit much safer to use - that’s what Usha did to create this amazing heater.
Features:
Two quartz tube heating elements
Max power consumption - 800 W
Front grill for safety
Safety ‘Tip Over’ protection
1 Year against any manufacturing defect
Rating 4.0
4. Candes New Infra3 Halogen Room Heater (INR 1699)
The Candes halogen room heater makes the heating process much faster and warms up your room almost instantly. The three halogen rods effectively heat any given surroundings at adjustable temperatures.
Features:
Power Consumed: 1200 W
Overheat Protection
Auto-revolving Heater
Weight: 2.09 kg
1 Years Manufacturer Warranty
Rating 4.0
5. Bajaj Blow Hot Fan Room Heater (INR 2269)
Keep your living space warm and cozy during winters with this room heater from the house of Bajaj. Equipped with an adjustable thermostat, this fan-based heater will keep you and your room warm and snug all night long.
Features:
Power Consumed: 2000 W
Overheat Protection
Weight: 1 kg
Noiseless Operation
Portable Heater
2 year on site warranty
Rating 4.1
6. Morphy Richards OFR 09 Oil Filled Room Heater (INR 7790)
Don't let biting winters get to you. Bring home this Morphy Richards Room Heater and keep your room warm and comfortable when the temperature drops. With its adjustable thermostat and 9 fins, this room heater will maintain the room's temperature by letting the warm air flow even to the farthest corners of your room.
Features:
Power Consumed: 2000 W
Overheat Protection
Weight: 13 kg
Additional PTC Heater and Fan
Castor Wheels with Mounting Plate
2 Years Manufacturer Warranty
Rating 4.1
7. Havells OFR 9 Oil Filled Room Heater (INR 8829)
Stay warm and cozy this winter with the Havells OFR 9 Oil Heater. Get a uniform distribution of heat in every corner of your home. It’s totally safe to use, consumes less electricity, and retains heat long after you turn them off.
Features:
Extra safety with tilt switch
Thermostatic heat control
Ease to use 3 power settings
Power Consumed: 2400 W
Overheat Protection
Weight: 15 kg
2 year warranty
Rating 4.4
8. Orient Electric OFRUC13G3B Oil Filled Room Heater (INR 9040)
This oil-filled room heater comes equipped with advanced S shaped fins, castor wheels and cord storage facility. This not only provides even heating but its triple over-heating feature increases safety of you and your loved ones. You can control the rate of heating according to your mood and colder weather
Features:
Power Consumed: 2500 W
Overheat Protection
Weight: 18 kg
2 Years Warranty
Rating 4.0
This amazing Havells PTC fan heater comes with three different power settings. In each power setting, it uses a different wattage, hence you can save energy. If you are looking for a room heater that you can easily move from one room to another, this Havells product will be a perfect choice. It comes with wheels at the base that make it quite easy to move.
Features:
No Depletion of Oxygen
Comfortable Breathing
Anti Dryness
Power Consumed: 2900 W
Overheat Protection
Weight: 18 kg
2 year manufacturers warranty
Rating 4.2
Stay warm this winter season with Oil Filled Radiator OFR 13 F from Morphy Richards. The radiator features thirteen radiator fins that ensure better heating. It also features P.T.C. fan heater adjustable thermostat to maintain desired room temperature cord winder castor wheels for easy mobility tip-over switch power selection knob and carry handle.
Features:
Power Consumed: 2900 W
Overheat Protection
Weight: 13 kg
2 Years Manufacturer Warranty
Rating 4.2
