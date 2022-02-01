Think You’re In Love With Your Amazon Fire TV device? You’re Not Alone!
The 'Fire TV Streaming Trends in 2021' report proves why it’s the most preferred streaming device brand in India.
Going gaga over the benefits of technology and innovation in bettering our lives would be redundant at this point, as most of us already know how much our idea of our own selves, of who we are, is defined by what we like. And if the last decade has been an indicator of sorts, we know that the old adage of ‘we are what we eat’ has now evolved into ‘we are what we consume’, and this largely includes content.
Which brings us to the topic at hand – Amazon’s Fire TV offering. Yes, that ever-so-helpful and smart friend for our TVs, which has transformed our content consumption and made the last couple of years bearable and entertaining for most of us. For real though, just think about it - the need of the hour was to stay cooped up in our homes these last two years, and yet, all of us who are connected online, have common things to talk about. Inevitably, conversations have drifted towards “what are you watching these days?” or “Dude, you have to watch this show!” Point is, we’ve been physically distant from each other, and yet, because we’re part of the wider community that has found solace in entertainment through content, as a group, we’re still tight. No wonder even our messages to friends and family have memes from content we love - because fandom is the new club.
I, for one, could not imagine my day without my daily dose of Fleabag or reruns of Mad Men. Heck, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say, thanks to voice commands and user profiles, my Fire TV Stick probably understands me better than some people who claim to know me. But here’s the interesting thing - I know I’m not alone.
You want to know if the show you loved watching this past year was also loved by others? Is your top 10 list the same as the rest of India? The city or town you live in, is it also consuming content the smart way just like you? All of these and more, can be found in the recently released Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2021. Do check out some of the insights from it!
Here's some interesting trivia about how people across the nation used their Fire TV devices in 2021 -
Customers spent nearly 4 hours each day watching content on their Fire TV devices.
1 in 3 Fire TV customers said farewell to a cable or DTH connection.
Customers interacted with Alexa on an average of once every 4 seconds on Fire TV devices.
35% customers gifted or shared Fire TV devices with their friends and families.
Comedy retained its spot as the most preferred TV genre among Fire TV users.
1 in every 4 Fire TV users tuned into their Fire TV device to listen to music.
The Family Man Season 2 was the most streamed Indian show on Prime Video on Fire TV devices, while the most streamed international show on the same platform was The Wheel of Time.
And it’s not just shows and movies we’re talking about. People are using their Fire TV devices in many different ways - from listening to music to playing games to spending productive hours on fitness apps. The Fire TV Streaming Trends for 2021 covers this and much more!
